Krispy Kreme is offering a coffee-flavored filled doughnut this week in honor of National Coffee Day on Sunday (Sept. 29) — when stores also will be giving away free coffee and doughnuts.
The Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut has a coffee cream filling. It is available now through Sept. 29, which is National Coffee Day.
The doughnut is available at participating Krispy Kreme stores in the United States.
On Sept. 29, Krispy Kreme is offering one free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free coffee with no purchase necessary.
For more information, visit www.KrispyKreme.com.
