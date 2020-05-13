Krispy Kreme is giving a dozen free doughnuts to 2020 graduates.
On May 19, participating shops will give a free dozen assorted doughnuts to high school or college seniors wearing a cap and gown or other Class of 2020 swag.
The assorted Graduate Dozen includes Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed doughnuts.
The Graduate Dozen is also available for purchase May 18 through 24.
For details, visit www.krispykreme.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.