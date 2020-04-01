Kentucky Fried Chicken is donating extra chicken to stores across the country for them to pay it forward as they see fit.
In a release, the company announced it will send one million pieces of chicken earmarked to specifically support local communities in need through donation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants will determine how best to distribute the chicken, whether it be as donations to food banks or individual meals.
KFC franchisees have also donated and delivered thousands of meals to hospital staff and first repsonders in cities across the country.
Participating restaurants already donate unsold food to local food banks.
KFC recently announced a $400,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack.
For more information, visit www.kfc.com.
