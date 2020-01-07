closed sign

HIGH POINT — K&W Cafeteria on Westchester Drive has closed.

The restaurant at Westchester Commons closed without notice after Friday dinner service. It had operated since 1989 at that location.

“K&W has long been a part of the High Point community, and we are thankful for the guests and friends we made over the years,” K&W Cafeteria president Dax Allred said in a statement.

Allred provided no other details for the closing.

Allred said employees of the High Point location will be offered positions at other area cafeterias and that customers with gift cards can redeem them at other locations.

According to the website the Winston-Salem-based company operates 28 cafeterias in four states, including two in Greensboro and three in Winston-Salem.

