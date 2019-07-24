GREENSBORO
When the flour had settled, Ashley Dinkins received $200. She had the winning recipe at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market’s annual Peach Day recipe contest.
Dinkins, who is from Winston-Salem, created a chilled Sunny Peaches and Cream Pie. It was an eye-catching Rosetta of sliced peaches embedded in peach gelatin over a layer of creamed cheese and whipped topping. The pie offered a vibrant, peachy flavor that married well with the underlying creamy layer. The Graham cracker crust held together nicely for perfect slices.
Recipes were sampled by a panel of three judges and entries were judged on flavor, appearance, texture and creativity and ease of preparation.
Each recipe was required to include two cups of sliced North Carolina peaches.
The entries were mostly sweet with several cakes, including short cakes and crumb cakes. Cheesecake and cupcakes were popular entries. There were pancakes topped with a peach compote and even peach fudge.
Some savory entries included a salsa and layered peach pinwheels.
Second place and $125 went to 5-year-old Avery Annas of Summerfield for her Great-Great Aunt Bib’s World’s Best Peach Shortcake.
Mom Lauren Annas helped Avery create a trifle of layered glazed peaches with silky cream cheese and whipped topping and cubed homemade angel food cake.
Burlington’s Sherri Kolivoski took third place and $75 for her rendition of Southern Living’s Two-Step Peach Pound Cake.
The classic pound cake was served as two layers held together by peach jam with just the right amount of peach pieces embedded in the cake and topped with peach jam and crushed pecans.
Surprisingly, there was no peach ice cream entry. Probably because the market dished up lots of free peach ice cream after the winners were announced.