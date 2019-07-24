Johnny B's
now open
Johnny B’s Grillhouse has opened at 2504 Somerset Center Drive in the Shoppes at Somerset, a center off South Stratford Road that is anchored by a Food Lion supermarket.
Johnny’s B is managed by Johnny Ballas and his son Sammy Ballas (who are not related to Sam G. Ballas of East Coast Wings).
The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The broad menu offers soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, pastas, wings, pizza and entrees. It also has a few select Greek dishes, such as spanakopita, gyro and Greek salad.
A grilled salmon salad with green peppers, scallions and dill goes for $8.95. The John Wayne “Cowboy” burger ($6.50) comes with barbecue sauce, bacon, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion straws. A cold plate of walnut chicken salad ($6.95) comes with potato salad, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg and kalamata olives.
Pastas include lasagna ($8.25), blackened chicken Florentine ($8.75) and Cajun shrimp and sausage penna ($9.25).
Entrees, served with two sides, include pork chops ($9.95) and chicken teriyaki ($8.95). A Greek “tour” ($9.95) includes chicken kabob, skewered shrimp, Greek-style roasted potatoes, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.
Seafood dishes – served with coleslaw, fries and one additional side – include fish and chips ($9.50) and popcorn shrimp ($9.95)
Daily specials, served with two sides, include chicken pot pie ($7.50) on Tuesdays, meatloaf ($7.50) on Wednesdays, and choice of beef stew ($7.50) or marinated sirloin steak ($11.95) on Saturdays.
Lunch specials are available with combinations of soup, salad, mini sandwiches, pizza and wings.
Breakfast includes omelets, pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles and more.
Johnny B’s is open from 6 a.m. to 9p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast is served from 6 to 11 a.m. daily.
Johnny B’s is currently accepting gift cards from the former Cities Grill and Bar, a restaurant nearby on Stratford Road that closed in January.
For more information, call (336) 293-6009, visit www.johnnybsgrillhouse.com or find Johnny B’s Grillhouse on Facebook.