GREENSBORO — For over 100 years the same family have operated the city's most iconic ice cream shop.
Now the owners of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs at 1219 Spring Garden St. have sold the business.
A post on the Yum Yum Facebook page said the Aydelette family has sold the shop to William Lipp and his family.
W.B. Aydelette started selling ice cream and hot dogs from a pushcart in 1906. He eventually opened a shop at Spring Garden and Forest streets near what is now UNCG. In 1973, the shop moved to its current location.
The shop has been a destination for hand-scooped ice cream and hot dogs for generations of families and college students.
W.B.'s grandsons Clint and Roger Aydelette took over the business from their father Bernard when he died in 2017 at the age of 94.
The Facebook post said William and Molly Lipp, and their three children, will continue the Yum Yum tradition.
The post said Clint Aydelette will continue to manage the shop.
