Butcher & Bull, the steakhouse inside the Marriott hotel at 425. N. Cherry St., is having a Miracle on Cherry Street holiday pop-up bar through Dec. 31 with a special holiday cocktail and bar food menu.
The pop-up bar is in collaboration with Miracle, a concept started by Greg Boehm in New York City in 2014.
Miracle pop-ups are taking place in over 100 locations nationwide this year, as participating businesses buy into what is essentially a limited-run franchise. Miracle provides the recipes for a full holiday cocktail menu, along with merchandise and suggested holiday decor.
The Butcher & Bull has been decorated from floor to ceiling for the Miracle pop-up. There's even a life-size cardboard cutout of Chevy Chase from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for people who want to take selfies.
The cocktail menu offers 10 holiday-themed cocktails plus three shots.
The Bad Santa ($13) features hot rum, Batavia Arrack, black Chai tea, date-infused oat milk and vanilla syrup. The Run Run Rudolph ($13) blends prosecco, London dry gin, mulled wine puree, lemon and cane syrup.
The Nice shot ($7) has rum, peppermint tea and chocolate. The Naughty shot ($7) has bourbon and cinnamon.
There's also a selection of beer and wine.
Chef Richard Miller has created a special snack menu of more than a dozen items to go along with the cocktails.
Elf Ornaments ($8) consist of fried mac 'n' cheese, tomato jam, pecorino and pea sprouts. Christmas in Hawaii ($18) includes Waygu beef sliders, aioli, Kraft single, Hawaiian rolls and everything seasoning. Santa's Cookies ($8) combine oatmeal cream pie and chocolate chip cream pie.
Merchandise for sale includes a Santa Pants Mug ($11), and Miracle Cozy Socks ($15).
Hours for the pop-up are 5 p.m. to midnight through Dec. 31.
For more information, call Butcher & Bull at 336-722-5232 or visit www.miraclepopup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.