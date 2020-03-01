yam

It is time for the 36th annual Ham & Yam Festival in Smithfield. With inflatables, vendors, entertainment, and ham and yam foods, it’s a fun day for the entire family. This year’s events fun from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 2. Call 919-934-0887 or visit www.johnstoncountync.org for more information.

