Habit Burger Grill has opened its first Triad store at 3125 Gammon Lane in Clemmons.
A freestanding building in the Peace Haven Village center anchored by Publix supermarket, Habit Burger Grill is a 70-seat fast-casual restaurant with patio seating and a drive-thru.
Habit was founded in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969, and now has more than 265 restaurants in 12 states. The Clemmons store is company-owned; only about 10% of the chain consists of franchises.
Habit is known for its chargrilled burgers — grilled over an open flame — but it also offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and shakes.
The restaurant offers counter service and uses pagers to notify customers when orders are ready to be picked up.
The decor is bright, contemporary industrial with tall, large windows and a mixture of tan booths and tables. California-themed coastal and surfing paintings and photos adorn the wall, and complementary music plays through the speakers.
The classic Charburger ($3.15) includes a beef patty with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mayo and pickles on a toasted bun. A Double Char, with two patties, goes for $5.15. Cheese is 70 cents extra. Bacon, avocado and mushroom are also available for an extra charge.
The four other beef burgers ($4.10 to $6.75) are the Teriyaki Char (with grilled pineapple), BBQ Bacon Char, Portabella Char and Santa Barbara Char (two patties, cheese, avocado on grilled sourdough).
There are six sandwiches ($5.95 to $8.20). Three of them are chicken: Grilled Chicken, Gold Fried Chicken and Chicken Club. The other are the Veggie Burger, Ahi Tuna Filet and Sirloin Steak.
Similarly, the main-dish salads ($7.95 to $8.70) are heavy on chicken: Grilled Chicken Caesar, Grilled Chicken, Southwest BBQ Chicken and Santa Barbara Cobb and Super Food. The latter has chargrilled chicken, kale and garden salad mix, red cabbage, quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, Craisins and feta with kale pesto vinaigrette. There’s also a Caesar Salad and Garden Salad ($4.60 each).
Tempura green beans stand out among the sides, which include French fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, and side garden or Caesar salad.
Grilled cheese and chicken nuggets are part of the kids menu.
Habit also sells shakes or malts ($3.79) in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mocha and coffee. Soft-serve cones and sundaes are available, too.
General manager Erika Gomez, a seven-year veteran with the company, said customers seem to like the fact that menu items can be customized. Sandwiches can be made with a wheat bun, sesame-seed bun, ciabatta roll or grilled sourdough. Burgers also can be lettuce-wrapped for gluten-free customers. A condiment station offers free pickled jalapenos, banana peppers and pepperoncini.
“And it’s not just burgers. We have a lot of healthy choices,” Gomez said.
This is the second Habit Burger Grill in North Carolina following the Charlotte location. District manager Josh Keaton said that North Carolina will get another store Oct. 16: Fayetteville. That date will also mark the opening of a store just outside Charlotte in Indian Land, S.C.(tncms-asset)8a6104f4-bef8-11e9-b197-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)