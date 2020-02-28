Beer Stock Photo
GREENSBORO — A downtown tap room that features nearly 50 taps is closing.

Horigan's House of Taps at 603-A S. Elm St. announced on it's Facebook page and website that Saturday is the last day beer will flow.

The post reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce Horigan’s House of Taps will be closing it’s doors as of Sunday morning... To all our Tap House guests, friends and family, it has been our pleasure and honor to share this experience with you. Thank you all for supporting us. As our “Tap House” chapter ends, a new one begins for us. We look forward to focusing on the priorities and needs of our family and spending as much quality time with them as possible."

Mike and Mary Beth Horan opened the taproom in 2017. It offered 48 taps of craft brews and wines with self-serve concept.

