GREENSBORO — Ham's American Bar and Grille has closed at 1635 New Garden Road, the last location in Greensboro.
In a statement, owner Rocco Scarfone said he was "unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms."
The restaurant opened in an old J. Butler's Bar and Grill location at Garden Creek Shopping Center over seven years ago after closing a location at nearby Brassfield Shopping Center.
Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010.
When Scarfone took over the chain, it included a dozen locations in North Carolina and Virginia, including the original restaurant on West Friendly Avenue which opened in 1935.
That location became a victim to the bankruptcy proceedings and Scarfone sold it to developer Marty Kotis. The restaurant has since reopened as several concepts.
Since taking over the chain, Scarfone has closed all locations except for restaurants at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point and 2373 Riverside Drive in Danville, Va.
Scarfone said he is scouting the Triad for a site to open a new Ham's location.
Your restaurant memories
My favorite restaurant of all time was Anton’s. I say “was” because it closed a couple of years ago. My memories go back to the mid-60’s. I wa…
In 1984, I met three young men (Peter Hamilton, John Jones and Brad Semon) who in my opinion had complimentary talents to establish a successf…
I have very fond memories of Tex & Shirley’s at Friendly Shopping Center. Both of my grown children ate there in high chairs and then boos…
The Carriage House Restaurant at 4608 W. Market Street was the first restaurant located at this site and was one of the first up-scale restaur…
Boar & Castle! How I wish someone would open that restaurant again. I am never without their sauce but what I would pay for one of those b…
One of my favorite childhood memories was (back in the '50s), going to lunch after church to Casey’s on Friendly Avenue. My father would order…
Hey! I’d like to tell you about my favorite restaurant of all - I still miss it to this day. Darryl’s restaurant on Church Street near State S…
My absolute favorite restaurant was Sunset Cafe (unfortunately now closed). It opened in 1976 on Spring Garden Street and years later moved to…
My family moved to Greensboro in 1977. My husband was with Burlington Industries and had accepted a position on their corporate staff at 3330 …
Most memorable restaurant we’ve ever eaten at in Greensboro was 223 downtown. My husband and I would have dinner there then go across the stre…
I fondly remember Friendly Road Inn. Always a family favorite and the go-to Friday Night place.
I am writing on behalf of Nick Bartis, my 89-year-old father who saw your call for restaurant memories. He made a list.
