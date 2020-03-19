In response to the North Carolina executive order for all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in areas, many are offering curbside pickup so customers do not have to leave their cars.
The following list are Greensboro restaurants offering the service.
At this time, the list does not include fast-food drive-thrus or take-out options. It only includes locally-owned restaurants who have confirmed they are offering curbside pickup.
The list is ever-evolving, so check back periodically.
If your restaurant would like to be considered for the list, email the name of the restaurant, address, how a customer orders and the hours curbside is offered to carl.wilson@greensboro.com.
Acropolis Restaurant (416 N. Eugene St.) has curbside service. Call 336-273-3306.
Arlene's Place (5002 W. Gate City Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-285-8081.
Bites and Pints Gastro Pub (2503 Spring Garden St.) is offering curbside service. Call 336-617-5185.
Burger Warfare (1209 Battleground Ave.) has curbside pickup and delivery. Call 336-500-0654.
Cafe Pasta (305 State St.) is offering 20% off curbside pickup on food and bottles of wine. Call 336-272-1308.
Cheesecakes by Alex (315 S. Elm St.) has curbside service. Call 336-273-0970.
Cincy's (115 E. February One Place) has curbside pickup at the corner of February One Place and 201 S. Elm St. Call 336-378-9774.
Darryl's Wood Fired Grille (3300 Gate City Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-294-1781.
Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts (1616 Battleground Ave., Suite J) is offering curbside service 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call 336-306-2827.
Elizabeth Pizza (1218 Bridford Parkway, Unit G) has curbside service. Call 336-292-2425.
Gia Drink Eat Listen (1941 New Garden Road, Suite 208) has curbside service. Call 336-907-7536.
Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats (1605 Battleground Ave. and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-272-8400 (Battleground) or 336-378-1000 (Cornwallis).
Godino's Bakery and Coffeehouse (1007 NC 150 West, Summerfield) has curbside service. Call 336-298-7452.
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ (2804-L Randleman Road) has curbside service. Call 336-617-6874.
Homeslice Pizza has curbside service at these locations: 2223 Fleming Road (336-500-8781) and 5803-B Hunt Club Road (336-851-5455).
Jakes Diner has curbside service at these locations: 2206 S. Holden Road (336-851-0944), 4220 W. Wendover Ave. (336-297-4141), 3512 Drawbridge Parkway (336-285-7920) and 2505 Battleground Ave. (336-907-3563).
Jay's Deli (630 Friendly Center Road) has curbside service. Call 336-292-0741.
Los Chicos (200 S. Elm St.) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-256-9637.
Machete (600-C Battleground Ave.) is offering curside pickup of a limited menu and beer and wine. A 20% service charge will benefit restaurant employees. Call 336-265-8859 or email machete@machetegso.com.
Mac's Speed Shop (1218 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-544-8370.
Maxie B's Bakery and Dessert Cafe (2403 Battleground Ave., Suite 7) has curbside service. Call 336-288-9811.
Melt Kitchen and Bar (1941 New Garden Road) is offering curbside pickup a limited menu of family-size meals. The restaurant is also offering limited lunchtime delivery. Call 336-763-5445 or email meltgso@gmail.com.
MJ’s Restaurant and Catering (620 Dolley Madison Road) is offering curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 336-852-4889.
Monk's Cheesecakes and Cheeseburgers (2101 Pyramids Village Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-763-8686.
Oakcrest Family Restaurant (2435 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-288-7585.
Pastabilities (1726 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside service. Call 336-272-7823.
Pita Delite locations have curbside. They are: 1101 W. Gate City Blvd. (336-663-8886), 3383 Battleground Ave. at Westridge Square (336-288-9797), 500 E. Cornwallis Drive, Suite E (336-378-8880), and 617 Friendly Center Road (336-547-8003).
Reel Seafood Grill (2002 New Garden Road) has curbside service. Call 336-617-4200.
Reto's Kitchen (600 S. Elam Ave.) offers order-ahead meals for pickup on Wednesday or Friday. Visit www.retoskitchen.com for weekly menu.
Smohk'D (403 N. Elm St.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-252-2253.
1618 Downtown (312 S. Elm St.) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-312-4143.
1618 Midtown (1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 105) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-285-9410.
1618 Seafood Grille (1618 W. Friendly Ave., Suite B) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-235-0898.
The Box Seat (5006 High Point Road, Suite E) is offering curbside service. Call 336-297-0073.
The Undercurrent (327 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu of prepackaged meals that can be ordered at https://undercurrentrestaurant.com/ or by calling or call 336-370-1266. Pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The restaurant is also offering delivery.
