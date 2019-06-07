GREENSBORO — It's the same owners but a different concept as a new restaurant debuts today.
“We really wanted to leverage the atmosphere of our location. It is very modern, gastro-pub style,” said Chris Engle.
Engle and his wife Alana took over The Mad Hatter at 201 Smyres Place last fall. Under previous ownership, the restaurant temporarily became a seafood concept called Shuck It. The Engles immediately returned the restaurant to its burger bar status. But even then, they knew they wanted to take the restaurant into a new, more trendy direction.
“When the time felt right, we’d move forward with it,” Engle said.
That time is now. Say hello to The Social on Friendly.
“We wanted to modernize the menu with some more on-trend items, but keep it small enough and allow our culinary team to create some really bright features around it,” Engle said.
Items like pan seared salmon, St. Louis Ribs, Angus French Dip, shareable tacos and zucchini fries.
The menu also has some healthier options like bowls and pasta such as Sweet Chili Bowl with grilled shrimp and peppers, Fiesta Bowl with grilled chicken breast and black beans, and Pesto Alfredo with grilled chicken.
“We’re really happy with the menu we’ve put together,” Engle said.
The restaurant will continue to offer craft beers, a wine menu and cocktail specials.
The old Mad Hatter sign has come down in preparation for signage yet to come, which might confuse some passing-by. But make no mistake about what’s inside, including a patio that will be turned into a lounge.
“It’s a place people can eat and drink and unwind,” Engle said. “We’re making something our own identity.”
The Social on Elm is open for lunch and dinner daily. The restaurant phone is 336-938-0070.