GREENSBORO — Yelp has named a local restaurant among the best places to eat in the country.
Chez Genese made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2020.
It is number 80 on the list and is one of two North Carolina restaurants to make the list, the other being Sunny Point Cafe in Asheville.
Kathryn Hubert opened Chez Genese in 2018. It serves breakfast and lunch.
The restaurant combines Hubert's experience in the restaurant industry, her love of French food and her passion for being an advocate for those with autism. The cafe that not only serves delicious French-inspired food but employs people with developmental challenges.
Yelp is a business directory website and crowd-sourced review forum. It's top restaurant list features fine dining restaurants alongside off-the-beaten path places like barbecue joints and food trucks.
Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally. Then Yelp curated the list with the expertise of it's own "community managers" around the country.
