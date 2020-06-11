Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will hold an outdoor market starting Saturday.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. has reopened as an outdoor-only market on Saturdays.

The city, which owns the building where the nonprofit market operates, closed the building over two months ago due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, the market pivoted to offer a drive-through market at a parking lot of Revolution Mill on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Saturday outdoor walk-up market will be in the Lindsay Street parking lot and will have a one-way entrance from Yanceyville Street and will require shoppers to exit on Lindsay Street.

Hours are 7 to 11 a.m. each Saturday.

The market will limit the number of shoppers at any given time and that limit will be determined in real time depending on how shoppers manage their social distancing.

Customers will also be required to wear a cloth face covering and wash hands prior to entering. If a customer does not have a face covering, masks will be available for $2 with proceeds benefiting the market.

Market staff and vendors will also be required to use personal protective equipment.

A drive-through market will continue to be offered at the Yanceyville location on Wednesdays starting June 10. Customers must pre-order for contact-free pickup.

Hours for the drive-through market are 8 to 10 a.m.

For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.

