GREENSBORO — The owners of Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts are selling the bakery at 1616-J Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
“We’re just ready for another adventure,” said Erik Rankins, who owns and operates the bakery with his wife Traci Rankins.
The Rankins opened the bakery at 1616 Battleground Ave. nearly seven years ago after Traci's weekend cupcake business at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market grew.
Since then, the bakery has grown to become a lucrative custom-order cake business and retail shop. Always up for a challenge, Traci and her baking team have created a life-size cake in the shape of a wedding dress and a pair of life-size cakes in the shapes of his and her jeans for Wrangler’s Jeansboro Day two years ago.
The bakery has also had several shots at stardom. The Rankins were recently contestants on the Food Network television completion “Wedding Cake Championship.” They were also on the show “Sugar Showdown” on the Cooking Channel in 2016. Prior to that, one of the shop’s bakers appeared on the show “Cake Wars.”
“We’ve done everything we wanted to do with the bakery and Traci wants to get more into private chef work,” Rankins said.
Rankins said they are only now beginning a search for a buyer. He said the search could take months.
“We want the new owners to have a good sense of what we’ve built and will be able to continue that,” Rankins said.
Rankins until a buyer is found, there will be no disruption of business. The bakery will honor all cake orders and continue to take orders up until the sell.
For information about the bakery, e-mail easypeasydnd@gmail.com or call 336-306-2827.