GREENSBORO — The Table on Elm at 227 S. Elm St. will close on June 22.
Dustie Gregson opened the bakery three years ago as a bakery and retail extension of her popular The Table Farmhouse restaurant at 139 S. Church St. in Asheboro.
In a Facebook post the bakery said the decision to close is "...to reunite our amazing hard working crews so that we could extend our table and better serve our home community of Asheboro."
The alley-way retail space has been a bakery for years and has housed the bakeries Simple Kneads and Loaf.
For over two years Gregson has been working with entrepreneur Jerry Neal to turn an abandoned mill behind the Asheboro restaurant into a mixed-use project of retail, dining and accommodations called Mill 133.