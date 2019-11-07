HIGH POINT — Marco's Pizza has been open for over a month, but the restaurant at 2101 N. Main St. will hold a grand opening celebration noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The first 50 people through the door get a gift certificate for a free large, two-topping pizza.
There will also be a chance to win an entertainment package valued at $1,200 or free pizza for a year.
There will be games, face painting and balloon animals.
For information, call 336-803-7057.
