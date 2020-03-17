In order to slow the continued spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday morning ordering all restaurants and bars in the state to close dine-in services, effective at 5 p.m.
As of Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., there are at least 41 reported cases of the new coronavirus in the state, including three in the Triad. The newest Triad case is a Guilford County resident who started showing symptoms after travelling to Orlando, Florida. That patient is in self-isolation, according to the Guilford County Department of Public Health.
Cooper’s executive order also includes an expansion of unemployment benefits, with more information expected to come at a 2 p.m. press conference. On Saturday, Cooper issued an executive order closing all public schools in the state and banning gatherings of 100 or more people until at least March 30.
The president on Monday introduced guidelines calling for people to limit gatherings to no more than 10.
Restaurants will be permitted to offer take-out and delivery services, according to Cooper.
The majority of COVID-19 cases are in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. In addition to the Guilford County case, there are two cases in Forsyth County, one case in Iredell County and one case in Watauga County.
Other affected counties include Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Craven, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Onslow, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson.
“Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing,” Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Interim Public Health Director, said in a statement. “The county is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise.”
Nationally, there are at least 3,563 people with COVID-19, according to DHHS. At least 68 people have died from the virus. The state public health lab has tested 376 specimens, and has supplies to test an additional 1,350 specimens. Private laboratories and university medical systems also have testing capacity, but it's unclear how much.
Speaking on Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's podcast, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said most people who have the virus will experience mild symptoms within 2 to 14 days of being exposed to the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
"Most people have mild symptoms and they don’t require hospitalization, although there have been reports of severe illness and there’s a small percent that have died," Swift said. "Well obviously we’re all at risk at being infected with COVID-19. You may be young and healthy. You may have symptoms or you may not exhibit symptoms, but you could pass that along…"
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health departments, are urging people to practice social distancing, to constantly wash their hands and to avoid touching their faces.
Forsyth County Emergency Services Director August Vernon also appeared on the podcast, and urged people to remain vigilant, yet calm, saying "we've been here before."
"In the past 20 years we had issues and concerns with anthrax, with small pox, with SARS, and, reminder, we did go through a pandemic in 2009 with H1N1," Vernon said.
COVID-19 is transferred mainly from person-to-person through coughing and sneezing or from close personal contact. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
