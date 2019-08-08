You don’t thrive in the restaurant business the way Gordon Ramsay has without developing a thick skin. But that was not the case with the initial reaction to his new National Geographic Channel series, “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”
As soon as it was announced that he would be traveling the world sampling other cuisines, criticism said he was trying to copy the series hosted by the late Anthony Bourdain.
Ramsay says what drove him to do the show was a passion to spotlight the foods of the world. That often meant learning himself about the indigenous food, whether cooked by a top chef or the locals. He wants to continue learning by going back to the source of certain dishes and cuisines to re-educate himself.
And the series hasn’t been edited to make Ramsay look like a superhero. He often struggles with the physical challenges — climbing to the top of rocky cliffs or diving to the bottom of the ocean to get ingredients for the meal he will later cook with top chefs in the region.
Ramsay wants to visit places he’s never been, such as Peru, Laos, Morocco, Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand.