GREENSBORO — It's a four-star evening of French cuisine when chef Kathryn Hubert of Chez Genese partners with chef Lil Lacassagne of Saint Jacques at the Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville for a collaborative wine dinner on Tuesday.
The dinner will be held at Chez Genese at 616 S. Elm St.
Appetizers and cocktails will be at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner starts at 7 p.m. and features Roasted Highrock Farm Chestnut Soup, pan-seared Rockfish salad, slow-braised short ribs, and bread pudding and homemade ice cream with coffee.
Cost for the meal is $79. Call 336-663-7399 or email info@chezgenese.com.
The dinner will repeat on Jan. 28 at Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville.
Hubert opened French-inspred Chez Genese in 2018. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch.
For information, visit www.chezgenese.com.
Lacassagne and his wife Lori have owned and operated Burke Manor Inn and AAA four-diamond rated Saint Jacques since 2011.
For information, visit burkemanor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.