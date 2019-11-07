Lil Lacassagne and Kathryn Hubert

Lil Lacassagne and Kathryn Hubert at Chez Genese.

 Ivan Cutler

GREENSBORO — It's a four-star evening of French cuisine when chef Kathryn Hubert of Chez Genese partners with chef Lil Lacassagne of Saint Jacques at the Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville for a collaborative wine dinner on Tuesday.

The dinner will be held at Chez Genese at 616 S. Elm St.

Appetizers and cocktails will be at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner starts at 7 p.m. and features Roasted Highrock Farm Chestnut Soup, pan-seared Rockfish salad, slow-braised short ribs, and bread pudding and homemade ice cream with coffee.

Cost for the meal is $79. Call 336-663-7399 or email info@chezgenese.com.

The dinner will repeat on Jan. 28 at Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville.

Hubert opened French-inspred Chez Genese in 2018. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch.

For information, visit www.chezgenese.com.

Lacassagne and his wife Lori have owned and operated Burke Manor Inn and AAA four-diamond rated Saint Jacques since 2011.

For information, visit burkemanor.com.

