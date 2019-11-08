Veterans Day means free meals at many restaurants for active duty military and veterans.
Military ID and proof of service is required for most offers.
Participation may vary at restaurant locations, so it’s best to inquire before ordering.
- Applebee’s is offering select menu items such as Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, six-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin and Chicken Tenders Platter.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is offering a free All American Burger with a side.
- Bonefish Grill is offering a complimentary appetizer.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free order of calamari with any purchase. Offer is good Nov. 8-11. The restaurant is also offering 10% off orders.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer buy-one-get-one free on menu items.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- East Coast Wings and Grill is offering select menu entrees like Five Wings and side, and soup, salad and Texas Toast, with fountain drink or tea.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering a combination meal card. The card is good through Nov. 30.
- Golden Corral is offering a dinner buffet and beverage 5 to 9 p.m.
- Jet's Pizza is offering half off any menu item.
- J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive in High Point is offer select meals 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Little Caesars is offering a lunch combination 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a meal from select choices such as 6-ounce Sirloin Steak, Wood-Grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Fish.
- Mac's Speed Shop is offering a barbecue combination sampler.
- Menchie’s frozen yogurt shops are offering up to 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery will give a free entrée with a beverage purchase. Entrees are from select breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
- Red Lobster is offering an appetizer or dessert for dine-in or take-out.
- Participating Red Robin restaurants are offering a Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Texas Roadhouse is offering lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.