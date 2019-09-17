When Foothills Brewing Co. releases its iconic Bourbon Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout this weekend, it also will introduce a new label for the beer.
Foothills says on its website that the label redesign is part of its celebration of its 15th anniversary.
Last year, Foothills infused coffee into some of its Sexual Chocolate. It was such a hit that all of the Sexual Chocolate bottled beer this year is coffee-infused – but some coffee-free Sexual Chocolate will be available on tap. For the infusion, Foothills used Peruvian Chanchamayo coffee. Foothills used two different bourbon barrels this year for aging the beer: Weller’s and Buffalo Trace.
The new label depicts a couple kissing inside a glass of beer. The original Sexual Chocolate label depicted an African-American woman and had received some criticism by people who called it racist and sexist. Foothills president and co-owner Jamie Bartholomaus said that the old label was not meant to be offensive. “We never wanted any negativity. That was not the intention,” Bartholomaus said. “But we decided to make a fresh, new beginning.”
He said that Foothills has more plans in the works as it moves toward its 15th anniversary in 2020.
The Sexual Chocolate release will start at 11 a.m. Friday when Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate becomes available on tap at the Foothills Brewpub downtown at 638 W. Fourth Street. The brewpub also will offer beer flights that include 2018 Sexual Chocolate, 2019 Sexual Chocolate, 2019 Barrel Aged Coffee Infused Sexual Chocolate and the 2019 Weller’s Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Foothills will hold its Annual Bottle Share Party, complete with outdoor bonfire, at the brewery at 3800 Kimwell Drive. Admission to the party is a bottle or can of craft beer to share with fellow enthusiasts.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Brewpub downtown will begin selling Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate in bottles, as well as on tap. At noon, the Kimwell tasting room also will start selling Sexual Chocolate on tap and in bottles.
For more information, visit www.foothillsbrewing.com.
