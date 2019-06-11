More than a dozen food trucks will converge in downtown Randleman for the N.C. Food Truck State Championship this weekend.
The sixth annual competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Commerce Square.
Trucks will enter their best dishes and a panel of judges will determine first-, second-and third-place winners for cash prizes and a trophy.
There also will be a beer garden, bands and vendors.
For more information, visit N.C. Food Truck State Championship on Facebook.
Greensboro restaurant gets new
concept, menu, name
It’s the same owners but a different concept as a new restaurant debuts in Greensboro.
“We really wanted to leverage the atmosphere of our location. It is very modern, gastro pub style,” said Chris Engle.
Engle and his wife, Alana, took over The Mad Hatter at 201 Smyres Place, just off West Friendly Avenue, last fall. Under previous ownership, the restaurant temporarily became a seafood concept called Shuck It. The Engles immediately returned the restaurant to its burger bar status. But even then, they knew they wanted to take the restaurant into a new, trendier direction.
“When the time felt right, we’d move forward with it,” Chris Engle said.
That time is now. Say hello to The Social on Friendly.
“We wanted to modernize the menu with some more on-trend items but keep it small enough and allow our culinary team to create some really bright features around it,” Engle said.
The menu features such items as pan-seared salmon ($15), smoked brisket platter ($14) and sandwiches like the Cuban ($12), Angus beef French dip ($12) and grilled chicken club ($10).
The menu also has some healthier options, such as bowls and pasta, including a sweet chili bowl with grilled shrimp and peppers ($14), the Fiesta Bowl with grilled chicken breast and black beans ($13), and pesto Alfredo with grilled chicken ($12).
“We’re really happy with the menu we’ve put together,” Engle said.
The restaurant will still offer craft beers, a wine menu and cocktail specials.
The old Mad Hatter sign has come down in preparation for signage yet to come, which might confuse some passers-by. But make no mistake about what’s inside, including a patio that will be turned into a lounge.
“It’s a place people can eat and drink and unwind,” Engle said. “We’re making something our own identity.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurant’s phone number is 336-938-0070.
Bakery to close
The Table on Elm at 227 S. Elm St. in Greensboro will close June 22.
Dustie Gregson opened the bakery three years ago as a bakery and retail extension of her popular The Table Farmhouse restaurant at 139 S. Church St. in Asheboro.
In a post on the bakery’s Facebook page, Gregson said she is consolidating the staffs of both business into the one business in Asheboro.
For over two years Gregson has been working with entrepreneur Jerry Neal to turn an abandoned mill behind the Asheboro restaurant into a mixed-use project of retail, dining and accommodations called Mill 133.
Chain promotions
- Baskin-Robbins has some new promotional items tied to the season premiere of the Netflix show “Stranger Things” starting with two flavors of the month — Eleven’s Heaven, a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces, and Upside Down Pralines with chocolate ice cream and praline pecans. Other items include Upside Down Sundae and Elevenade Freeze along with “Stranger Things” merchandise. The promotion runs through the end of June.
- Cold Stone Creamery has introduced Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups.
- Applebee’s has added Loaded Fajitas to the menu. They are topped with hot queso and bacon and come with a choice of sirloin steak, chicken or shrimp.
- Pizza Hut has updated its nearly 40-year-old Original Pan Pizza with a better crust and topped with new sauce and cheese.
- Bonefish Grill has some new happy hour dishes that include crispy broccoli with Caesar aioli, shrimp toast and The Cure which are fries layered with cheese sauce, roasted shrimp and “red gravy.”
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has introduced a lamb burger with Niman Ranch lamb. It is available through June 30.
- Dairy Queen has two new Blizzard treats: Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers and Reese’s Chocolate Lovers.
- Wendy’s has brought back the Berry Burst Chicken Salad for the summer. It features grilled chicken, seasonal berries and feta cheese.
- Jet’s Pizza has introduced a gluten-free, Italian-seasoned cauliflower crust pizza through August. In Greensboro find Jet’s at 1564-C Highwoods Blvd. and 2408 Spring Garden St.