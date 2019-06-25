Festival June 29 at Quarry Park
Two dozen food trucks will be among the draw to Quarry Park on Reynolds Park Road from 7 to 11 p.m. June 29 for “Rock Out the Quarry,” a pre-Fourth of July festival.
The event also will include fireworks and live music by Darryl Little & Friends.
Admission is free; food is not included. Attendees are asked bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
WTSA will provide free park & ride shuttles from eight parking sites: Salem Lake Marina, Emmanuel Baptist Church, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Hanes Magnet School, SouthEast Plaza, Hall-Woodward Elementary School, the William R. Anderson Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club. There will be no event parking at Quarry Park.
Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks, Community Development and Police departments have organized Rock Out the Quarry, which is being presented by Vulcan Materials Co. with support from HanesBrands, Kona Ice and Lidl.