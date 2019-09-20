The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on North Liberty Street downtown.
The festival will include more than 25 food trucks, including Big Mouff Cheesesteaks, Baltic Bites, Morfa Empanadas, Food Freaks, Cousins Maine Lobster and King Queen Haitian Cuisine.
Live music will be provided by Big Ron Hunter, Not Dead Yet,
For more information, including a list of vendors, visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.