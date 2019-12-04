GREENSBORO — Food Network named Smith Street Diner at 438 Battleground Ave. one of the 50 Best Diners in the Country.
FoodNetwork.com, the website for the popular television network airing food competitions, shows on restaurants and celebrity cooking shows, included Smith Street in a round-up of 50 eateries across the country.
Smith Street opened in the old Robinson's Restaurant in 2005.
"Country style cooking, eight days a week," is the diner's tagline printed on the side of the building.
The diner is known for its cat head-size biscuits and orange juice freshly squeezed from a Willy Wonka-ish machine while the customer watches from the counter.
Food Network also spotlights owner Beth Kizhnerman's Thursday butter-milk and hot sauce fried chicken special.
The restaurant has been named one of the South's Best Diners by Southern Living.
True to it's name, the diner is open daily. It is open for 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch Sunday through Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday and Saturday.
See all 50 diners here.
