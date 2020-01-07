GREENSBORO — Breakfast and lunch chain First Watch opens the city's first location Monday at 4520 W. Wendover Ave., Suite 101, in Wendover Commons.
First Watch serves breakfast, brunch and lunch anytime from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
Egg and breakfast meat plates, omelets, pancakes, waffles, and biscuits with turkey sausage gravy are some of the more traditional breakfast items offered.
Healthier items include avocado toast, super-food bowls, wraps, and an item called Brilliant Beet Toast.
Lunch-type items include Baja Chicken Burrito, Chicken Avocado Chop Salad, Superfood Kale Salad, and Veggie Burger.
Scott Crater, First Watch's director of operations for the Triad, said the price points are a little higher than many other breakfast places, but: "It’s all fresh. We have no fryers, heat lamps or microwaves."
The restaurant makes its own juices every day.
The restaurant offers a small selection of alcoholic drinks made with its juices and drinks traditionally associated with brunch like bloody mary and mimosa.
The restaurant seats about 110 with some patio seating. It employs around 30.
First Watch opened its first Triad store last year in Winston-Salem.
Another opening is planned for Clemmons in March.
First Watch joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Blaze Pizza, Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, and Outback Steakhouse.
