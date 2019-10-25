Hooters logo
JAMES GIBBARD

First responders eat free Monday at Hooters restaurants.

The promotion is good with a beverage purchase.

Choose from select entrees that include Buffalo Chicken salad or sandwich, burger, 10-piece traditional, smoked or boneless wings.

Must be in uniform or have an ID.

The promotion is available only at participating locations, so it is best to call ahead.

For information, visit https://hooters.com.

