Island Cuisine is expected to open in the next week or so at 6246 Towncenter Drive in Clemmons.
Island Cuisine will serve Filipino and Asian Fusion dishes in the 2,300-square-foot space recently occupied by Steak Escape.
Chef Marlon Christobal, the original chef of the now-closed Asian BBQ & Grill on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, is a partner in the restaurant with local real-estate broker Mary Agnes Roach.
The restaurant will serve rice bowls and ramen noodles along with Filipino dishes, Roach said. It will have fountain drinks but not alcohol, Roach said.
The restaurant will offer table service. It will seat about 60 people inside and have room for patio seating.
