Where are you taking dad to dine on Father's Day?
Check out these Father's Day dining deals.
- Baskin-Robbins is offering a special dad-theme cakes featuring a Bow Tie and Shirt or The Cold One. Cakes are available online or in-store.
- Carvel is offering a free limited-edition Fudgie the Whale hat with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale cake at participating shops.
- Cold Stone Creamery is offering Dark & Delicious or Oreo Cookies & Cream Extreme cakes.
- Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring a 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk. The promotion is good June 14-16. The restaurant opens at 10a.m. on June 16.
- Hooters is offering 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.
- Participating Jet’s Pizza locations are offering small, All Meaty pizzas for $7.99 with the code DAD. This deal is available both in-store and online for pickup or delivery.
- Dad's eat free at Mac's Speed Shop with the purchase of a menu item of equal or greater value. Deal is din-in only.
- With the purchase of a $75 gift card, Red Lobster is adding two coupons for $10 off two adult entrees or free appetizers. The coupons are valid on a future visit between July and September.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering two cold-water lobster tails served alongside your choice of aged USDA Prime Ribeye steak or 6-, 8- or 11-ounce filet starting at $49.95.
- TGI Fridays offering $5 in Bonus Bites with the purchase of any gift card of $25 or more.