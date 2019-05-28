The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will offer food samples at the Firefly Market on Friday evening.
The outdoor vendors market of arts and crafts, scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 p.m., will be at the intersection of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
GreenHill art gallery will hold a bake sale to benefit the gallery from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. The sale will feature items from Maxie B’s, Green Bean, Cheesecakes by Alex and Deep Roots, as well as treats made by GreenHill staff members.
Artist Kristen Baumlier-Faber will lead a walk-through of her exhibition “Bliss,” an installation inspired by processed salty, sweet and fatty foods in the food industry.
Admission is free, but donations are suggested.
There will be live music and a cash bar.
For more information, call 336-333-7460 or visit www. greenhillnc.org.
Both events are part of First Friday, a monthly after-hours event in which art spaces and merchants open their doors. For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
And don’t forget the many downtown restaurants and breweries that will also be open during the event.
Pizza joint opening soon
Blaze Pizza is on track to open this summer at 4522 W. Wendover Ave. at Wendover Commons in Greensboro.
This is the Triad debut for the California-based fast-casual pizza chain.
Blaze specializes in customized made-to-order pizza from its own scratch-made dough. More than 40 fresh toppings are available. Pizzas are baked in a 700- to 800-degree gas-fired oven in about 3 minutes.
Blaze has locations across the country, including 10 in North Carolina, mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
Blaze Pizza joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Outback Steakhouse.
Pizza joint closes
Hungry Howie’s at 1608 W. Friendly Ave. has closed.
The restaurant opened in 2008, closed in 2013, then reopened in 2014 under new owners.
The Hungry Howie’s restaurants at 5710 W. Gate City Blvd. (336-763-0569) and 2951 Battleground Ave. (336-808-0988) continue to operate.
Box of fun
Dairy Queen is offering home delivery for its Box of Happy, three-month subscription for a summer-themed kit that includes activities and a $10 gift card. Cost for the subscription is $45. Visit DQBoxofHappy.com to learn more.
