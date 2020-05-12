The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen Saturday, May 16, with new rules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Winston-Salem closed the market in March along with the rest of the fairgrounds and Joel Coliseum complex.
The market will return to its usual Saturday operations from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with some changes.
All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building. Vendors also will be spaced more than 6 feet apart to facilitate social distancing.
The market will have one-way foot traffic among the vendor tables.
Staff will be on hand to monitor the number of people at the market and to ensure that social-distancing recommendations are followed.
Whenever possible, pre-ordering with vendors is encouraged, and vendors have been advised to keep all personal contact to a minimum.
Vendors expected at the market include Allen Farm, Dunning Farm, Grace Meadow Farm, Hillcrest Farm, James Farm, Jillies Jams, Jugo Bar, Lisa’s Homemade Baked Goods, Magic Beans Coffee, Mill River Farm, Mockwood Farm, Pepper Man, Saura Creek, Sungold Farms, Tedder Farms and The Philosopher’s Garden.
The market will be accept SNAP/EBT.
For more information, visit www.wsfairgrounds.com.
