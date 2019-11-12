Ethnosh will be gathering Nov. 17 at Boba House in Greensboro for a special Thanksgiving NoshUp.
NoshUps are casual tasting events at select restaurants featuring authentic international cuisine and an opportunity to meet the families that bring the deliciousness to their communities. The people, flavors and stories come together to create memorable experiences for both patrons and restaurant families.
Boba House, at 332 Tate St., opened in 2003. The owners, Kieuanh Ho and Kiet Nguyen, created an Asian-inspired vegetarian and vegan restaurant for Boba House.
People have asked over the years how Ho had the courage to risk a new business on such a niche market.
“We were young and passionate,” she said, laughing. “And we didn’t really have anything to lose.”
For this NoshUp, the restaurant will be serving some restaurant favorites, as well as a few items that aren’t on the menu. A sampler plate of the signature dishes will be featured. Beer and wine will be for sale.
Three seatings are planned for Nov. 17: Seating 1 from 5 to 6 p.m., Seating 2 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and Seating 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are required and are available online at https://ethno.sh/GSO for $17.
To add ambience to the evening, live music will be provided by Andy Eversole, a musician based in Greensboro.
Eversole has traveled extensively in Asia, exploring its cultures and music through his Banjo Earth project. The concept is a series of albums and movies taking place in countries around the world.
With only his banjo and some recording equipment, Andy and his team travel to little-known territories to experience new music and old traditions.
Find out more about Ethnosh and its casual tasting gatherings at https://ethnosh.org.
For more about Eversole, visit www.andyeversole.com.
