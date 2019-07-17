Earth Fare opening in High Point
Earth Fare will open its first High Point store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place, part of Palladium at Deep River, on July 17.
This will be the 12th North Carolina location for Earth Fare, which is based in Asheville. Its only other Triad store is at 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
The July 17 grand opening, beginning just before 7 a.m., will include a ribbon cutting, check presentation to the nonprofit Growing High Point, and gift-card giveaway to the first 500 shoppers. Shoppers who sign up for the Healthy Rewards program will receive a free tote bag.
The new 24,000-square-foot store will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Juice Bar, which serves juices, smoothies and fresh coffee. The store also will have a cafe, salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station and sandwich counter.
Earth Fare, founded in 1975, focuses on offering healthy foods. Its standards call for all store products to be free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones.
For more information, visit www.earthfare.com.