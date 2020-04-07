The Piedmont Environmental Alliance won't be having its usual Earth Day celebration this year. Instead it will have a Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair from April 20 through 25.
The digital Piedmont Earth Day Fair, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will consist of six days of virtual field trips, videos, webinars, musical performances and more.
People who are interesting in sustainable issues and with protecting the planet are asked to check the alliance's website for details on digital programming.
Daily content will be posted throughout the week.
For more information, or to sign up for email updates, visit https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
