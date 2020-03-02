Pier Oyster Bar

GREENSBORO — Pier Oyster Bar and Grille at 214 S. Elm St. has temporarily closed.

The restaurant will be closed until May 15 to address "foundation issues."

In a release, owner Rocco Scarfone said, "We will be fully cooperating with our landlord Peter Couchell of Furman Capital, who ensures us that this issue will be fixed expeditiously and to the highest standards so that we can get back to serving customers."

Scarfone said the unexpected closure was not welcome news ahead of the March 20 opening of the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

