1618 Downtown at 312 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro is participating in the James Beard Foundation’s fifth-annual Blended Burger Project, a contest to encourage chefs to create a healthier and more sustainable burger.
Each burger must consist of at least 25% fresh mushrooms, which are considered more sustainable than beef and other proteins because mushroom production requires relatively low water, energy and land space.
The chefs at 1618 Downtown created a burger of Harmony Ridge duck and roasted cremini mushrooms, topped with a crisp apple and arugula salad, taleggio cheese and black garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
“It’s an opportunity not only to talk about sustainability but also to allow our chefs to stretch their imagination and to provide our patrons with a new food experience,” said co-proprietor Nick Wilson.
Five winning chefs will receive $5,000 and the opportunity to cook at the historic James Beard House in New York City.
The new burger is on the menu of 1618 Downtown through the end of July. To vote for 1618 Downtown’s burger, visit https://wyng.io/NrGGZ4?v=fjmW.
Gnam Gnam turns 10
It’s been 10 years since Selim Oztalay opened Gnam Gnam, a small gelato shop at Cross Point Shopping Center in Greensboro. He later moved the shop to Golden Gate Shopping Center.
The retail shop is now closed, but Oztalay still manufactures gelato out of the space for a seasonal kiosk at Charlotte Premium Outlets, a shop on the food court at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and licensed Gnam Gnam Gelato carts up and down the East Coast.
The brand’s gelato is also offered at Greensboro eateries such as Coffeeology and Imperial Koi, in Winston-Salem at Rooster’s Kitchen, and Charlotte restaurants including Wolfgang Puck and Crave Dessert Bar.
The brand has also gotten Department of Defense approval so the gelato can be served on any government or military installation in the world.
Seems like fans can’t get enough of the company’s more than 100 flavors including Vanilla Caramel Whiskey and Crème de Cocoa.
Around Greensboro, look for Gnam Gnam carts to pop up at public events such as the Summer Solstice Festival later in June and the N.C. Folk Festival in September.
For information, visit https://gnamgnamgelato.com.
National Doughnut Day
National Doughnut Day is June 7 and chains are offering doughnut deals.
- Participating Krispy Kreme shops are offering a free doughnut of choice per customer. If the brand gives away a million doughnuts, it will offer a free taste of a new doughnut upon its introduction later in June.
- Participating Dunkin’ shops are offering a free doughnut of choice per customer with the purchase of any beverage.
- Duck Donuts is offering a free choice of a bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut per customer. The chain also has brought back the orange icing doughnut and the Key Lime doughnut. For a limited time, an assortment of ice cream-inspired doughnuts, such as Citrus Pop and Neapolitan, are available.
Free burritos for
basketball fans
Chipotle is giving away free burritos through the rest of the NBA season.
Here’s how it works: Every time an on-air announcer says the word “free” during the official coverage of the NBA championship series, Chipotle will Tweet a unique code good for the chance to score a free burrito from @chipotletweets.
Each mention of “free” in the first half of each game results in up to 500 free burritos. Each mention of that same word in the second half results in up to 1,000 free burritos. Mentions must be from the principal play-by-play announcer, color commentator or sideline reporter on the official broadcast television network of the games.
The promotion is good for the first 20 on-air mentions of “free” during each game.
For full details, visit www.chipotle.com.
Chain promotions
- Red Lobster has a new lunch menu featuring endless soup, salad and biscuits starting at $8.99 and Summer Power Bowls starting at $9.99.
- Chick-fil-A has brought back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and introduced a Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade. Both are available for a limited time.