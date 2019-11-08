Los Chicos

Mexican restaurant Los Chicos will move into the old Koshary location in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Los Chicos Mexican Restaurant opens Monday at 200 S. Elm St.

It is opening in the space vacated by Koshary.

The restaurant will offer Mexican and Tex-Mex items such as a enchiladas, burritos, a deep-fried chimichanga, street-style tacos, sopes, gorditas, and a Mexican-style sandwich called a torta.

Specialty dishes include cheese-stuffed Poblano chile relleno, grilled Hawaiian Quesadilla with ham and pineapple, fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes and Chorizo, and Carne Asada.

Appetizers include chunky guacamole, Chorizo and cheese dip, and Mexican street corn.

Los Chicos will offer $6.50 lunch specials that include a burrito, chicken quesadilla, taco and tostado.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner dinner.

Visit www.loschicosgso.com for more information.

