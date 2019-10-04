GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro is getting a new bakery and bistro.
The Sage Mule is opening at 608 Battleground Ave. next to Crafted and Preyer Brewing in the Lo-Fi neighborhood.
It will serve breakfast and lunch.
“It will have house pastries, breads and sandwiches,” said Chef Steven Gingher who is opening the restaurant with his wife Janice Gingher.
Gingher, a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson and Wales in Charlotte, will operate the restaurant with the help of family and some of his fellow Johnson and Wales alumni.
“It will be a scratch-made kitchen,” Gingher said. “We’ll have artisanal sandwiches, sort of the classics, but approached from a different angle."
Sandwiches like Scuttlebutt, Italian sub, and pulled pork with broccoli slaw will be built on the bakery’s own bread which will also be sold by the loaf.
Ginger said the bakery will offer scratch-made biscuits, breakfast sandwiches and a wide variety of pastries.
Beer and wine will also be available.
Gingher said the name is a play on the name Greensboro with Sage being the ‘green’ and Mule, which is a cross between a horse and a donkey, or burro.
Gingher hopes to open The Sage Mule on Oct. 26, which is National Mule Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.