Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Customers place their orders at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Apple cider is applied to a cake doughnut at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Customers wait for their orders at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Anna Margaret Roth and Eric Disch, owners of Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Flavors of doughnuts available at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
A ring of cake batter drops into hot oil at Dough Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Customers work inside the new Dough-Joe's shop in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant features a variety of seating areas, both inside and outside, for relaxing, studying or working.
Co-owner Eric Disch makes doughnuts at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Customers relax on the patio outside of the new Dough Joe's shop in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant features a variety of seating areas, both inside and outside, for relaxing, studying or working.
Co-owner Anna Margaret Roth applies chocolate glaze to a doughnut at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Customers place their orders at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Apple cider is applied to a cake doughnut at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Customers wait for their orders at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Anna Margaret Roth and Eric Disch, owners of Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Flavors of doughnuts available at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
A ring of cake batter drops into hot oil at Dough Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Customers work inside the new Dough-Joe's shop in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant features a variety of seating areas, both inside and outside, for relaxing, studying or working.
Walt Unks/Journal
Co-owner Eric Disch makes doughnuts at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Customers relax on the patio outside of the new Dough Joe's shop in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant features a variety of seating areas, both inside and outside, for relaxing, studying or working.
Walt Unks/Journal
Muffins at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Walt Unks/Journal
Lauren Thomas has a coffee while her children, Finn, 4, and Rory, 18 mo., share a doughnut at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Co-owner Anna Margaret Roth applies chocolate glaze to a doughnut at Dough-Joe's new store in Reynolda Village on their opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The restaurant serves coffee and baked goods as well as their signature made-to-order doughnuts.
Dough-Joe's now has a permanent home for doughnuts.
The business, which started as a food truck in October 2017, opened a store at 114-C Reynolda Village on Sept. 18.
Husband and wife Eric Disch and Anna Margaret Roth, both Wake Forest University alumni, own the business. The 2,000-square-foot store sells coffee, tea, scones, muffins and cookies in addition to Dough-Joe's signature doughnuts.
"This is like coming back to Wake for us," co-owner Anna Margaret Roth said of the opening of the shop, referring to Wake as the shop's landlord.
Back in 2017, Roth, 24, and Disch, 27, had just recently graduated and were still trying to sort out careers when Roth's father one day happened to say he'd always wanted to open a doughnut shop.
"We used to go to the Outer Banks, and he remembered Duck Donuts," Roth said. "That just sounded like so much fun to us."
After a little research and a crash course in doughnut-making, the couple launched Dough-Joe's, serving hot, freshly cooked doughnuts around town out of a truck.
All the while, the couple had the idea of opening a brick-and-mortar store down the road.
"We didn't have the skills to open a bakery when we started," Disch said. "The truck was lower-risk, but we knew we wanted to open a brick-and-mortar eventually."
The new store seats about 35 inside and 30 on the patio. It offers espresso and other coffee drinks as well as loose-leaf teas and locally made Chad's Chai. Dough-Joe's is getting its coffee from Anchor Coffee. Co. in Wilkesboro.
"We want to keep the drinks simple but good," Roth said. "We won't have blended drinks. But we will make our own syrups."
The store allows Dough-Joe's to expand beyond doughnuts. Scone flavors include blueberry and cheddar and chives. There also will be blueberry muffins. Cookie types include M&M and white chocolate and cherry.
Scones, muffins and cookies run from $3.75 to $4.75.
The store sells packaged ice cream from Dream Kreams, based in Winston-Salem. Dough-Joe's currently carries four flavors: French toast, butter vanilla, blueberry butter pecan and white chocolate caramel latte ($5.50/cup, $10.50/pint).
Dough-Joe's specializes in deep-fried cake doughnuts - cooked to order and served warm. Their standard batter has a vanilla buttermilk base that Disch and Roth then flavor with such toppings as cinnamon-sugar, apple cider, maple drizzle, dark pumpkin spice and raspberry glaze. Doughnuts costs $1.75 for one, $9 for a half-dozen and $15 a dozen, including tax. "The doughnuts will remain exactly the same but we may add flavors," Roth said, "and we may started doing some yeast doughnuts."
"We also want to add vegan and gluten-free doughnuts," Disch said, "but that might be couple months from now. We want to expand the menu, but we'll do that gradually."
The couple hasn't made any final decisions on what to do with the Dough-Joe's truck. "We have some private events booked through December," Disch said. "In the long-term, we probably will keep using it for special events, and maybe we'll take it on weekends to different places, like Kernersville or High Point, to expand our markets."
Roth and Disch have been working on the Reynolda Village store since March. "We've been planning this a long time," Disch said.
Just few years ago, Disch was contemplating a career in arts management, and Roth was looking for singing jobs. Roth hasn't lost her desire to sing, but the two said they are happy with the turn their lives have taken. "It can be tough running your own business," Disch said, "but we love working together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.