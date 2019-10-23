Dewey's has tweaked and expanded its line of soft-baked cookies.
Though it has discontinued the Pecan Praline and Caramel Popcorn flavors, it has added Birthday Cake and and Southern Style Chocolate Chip. Those, along with Banana Pudding and Lemon Bar, now form the core of Dewey's soft-baked line. All are advertised as being "made with real brown butter."
The company also offers several seasonal and limited-release flavors such as Pumpkin Pie Cookies and Cinnamon Bun Cookies.
Dewey's also has expanded its retail presence. The cookies are now available nationwide at such stores as Walmart, Wegman's, Harris Teeter and Food Lion. They also are sold on Dewey's website.
The cookies are available in 6-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $5.99.
Dewey's Bakery introduced soft-baked cookies back in 2017, at the same time as it introduced a line of snack crackers.
Dewey's cookies and crackers are free of artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.
For more information, visit www.deweys.com.
