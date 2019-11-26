Dewey’s Bakery will have a pop-up shop during the holidays to raise money for the SECU Family House, and three local Habitat ReStores will sell Dewey’s Bakery goods to support Habitat for Humanity.
The pop-up for the Family House will be at 4962 Harper Hill Drive in Winston-Salem.
Habitat Forsyth’s ReStores are at 608 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, 619 North Main Street in Kernersville, and 6499 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.
More than a third of the ReStores sales will help support Habitat’s mission of eliminating substandard housing in Forsyth County.
The partnership is a statewide project. Across North Carolina, about 50 Habitat ReStores will be selling Dewey’s baked goods, including Moravian cookies, cheese straws and sugar cake through Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.habitatforsyth.org/restore.
The pop-up shop will support the Family House’s mission of providing accommodations for families who have loved ones receiving medical care in Winston-Salem. It will operate from now through Dec. 24 and during that time will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.familyhousews.org.
