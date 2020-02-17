The spring Triad Dessert Market will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 1 at Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive.
The market is a gathering of area bakeries and other shops who will be selling their baked goods and other sweets. Offerings will include gluten-free, vegan and sugar-free desserts.
Admission is free but advance registration is requested. People can register through Eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.LoveDessertsCLT.com.
Coming this spring on March 1st, Foothills Brewing will be the SWEETEST place in Winston-Salem! Local dessert shops and bakeries will have desserts available for purchase. Select bakeries will have alternative options such as gluten-free, vegan, and sugar free desserts. Bring your family and friends out to enjoy your favorite Foothills brew and satisfy your sweet tooth!
Triad Dessert Market is FREE to attend, please register for your FREE tickets.
Vendors accept cash and card, please ask beforehand to make sure. Eat your desserts onsite or take them home, most vendors will have take home boxes available.
Vendor list and map can be found on our website LoveDessertsCLT.com closer to date of event.
Follow us on Instagram @LoveDessertsCLT and facebook @Love Desserts CLT for previews of desserts that will be at the market.
Please utilize brewery parking and overflow parking lots.
