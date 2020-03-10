Crazy Crab New Garden Road

Crazy Crab on New Garden Road in Greensboro.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — The seafood chain Crazy Crab is opening its third Triad location Thursday at 1653 New Garden Road.

It is taking over the free-standing restaurant formerly NOLA Seafood and Steakhouse.

Crazy Crab specializes in seafood boils with a choice of a variety of shellfish, seasoning and spice level.

The restaurant also offers a variety of fried fish baskets.

The restaurant is keeping some of the Southern Louisiana flavors from its predecessor's menu such as steaks, jambalaya, po' boys and the popular Canal Surf and Turf with a Ribeye and lobster tail.

Fifty-cent oysters and half off wine, a Thursday night special popular with the NOLA crowd, is also being offered.

Hours for the restaurant will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Phone is 336-895-4784.

Crazy Crab opened it's first Triad location at 1375 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The chain recently took over NOLA's other location at 4312 Big Tree Way.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

