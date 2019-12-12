Marcus Samuelsson and Vivian Howard

Marcus Samuelsson and Vivian Howard at the L.A.’s Grand Central Market.

 Katrina Frederick

Celebrity chefs Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson star in a "Chefs Marcus and Vivian: A Taste of What's Next," airing at 8:30 p.m. Friday on PBS.

The half-hour show features scenes from Howard's new series, "Somewhere South," and the second season of Samuelsson's show, "No Passport Required."

Howard and Samuelsson visit L.A.'s Grand Central Market.

Samuelsson will visit Seattle's Filipino American community in Seattle.

Howard is best known as the host and star of the award-winning PBS documentary-style television show "A Chef's Life," which ended last year after five successful seasons.

"No Passport Required" returns starting Mondays Jan. 20 through Feb. 17.

"Somewhere South," Howard's new show about Southern cuisine, will debut Fridays starting March 27 through May 1.

Both air on PBS.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments