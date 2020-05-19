Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1615 Fox Trot Court, has closed permanently.
A spokesman for Cheddar’s and its parent company, Darden Restaurants Inc., confirmed the May 18 closing of the Winston-Salem Restaurant in the Shoppes on Little Creek shopping center off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
The restaurant had been operating as a takeout restaurant for the last two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter Robinson, the communications manager for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, said that the decision to close this location was based on its overall sales record. “With the COVID-19 environment and the prolonged closure of the dining room, it forced us to look at the historic sales trends and make a decision,” Robinson said. “Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully.”
Robinson said that hourly employees received three weeks' worth of emergency pay at this location.
Robinson said that the company has no plans to close any other Cheddar’s locations at this time. Darden, based in Orlando, Fla., operates six other Cheddar’s restaurants in North Carolina: in Asheville, Gastonia, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville and Jacksonville. The company has 167 Cheddar’s locations nationwide.
Robinson also said that Darden’s other Winston-Salem restaurants will remain open. They are Olive Garden, 170 Hanes Mall Circle, and Longhorn Steakhouse, 955 Hanes Mall Boulevard.
