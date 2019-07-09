If you haven't seen the latest mobile coffee unit on the block, you're in for a sight.
Cause Roast's retrofitted 1972 blue and white VW bus is eye-catching, but the magic happens when the roof pops up to reveal a barista kitchen serving coffee and espresso drinks.
Gregg Pittman founded the Greensboro-based e-commerce coffee company in 2015. He debuted the bus this spring.
The bus is usually parked at The Healthy House on Main Street in Jamestown, but Friday the bus will hit the road with stops in High Point and Greensboro.
The tour is part of Cause Roast Coffee's partnership with High Point internet technology company NorthState.
You've got to order quick, because the bus will be at each stop for just a short time.
Here's the schedule:
- 8:30 a.m.-9:10 a.m. at NorthState at 2140 N. Main St. in High Point
- 9:45-10:20 a.m. at Northstate at 4100 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway in High Point
- 11 a.m.-noon at HQ Greensboro (where NorthState has an office) at 111 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro
