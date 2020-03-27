While restaurants are turning to takeout in the wake of mandated closing of dine-in, catering companies are also pivoting to provide to-go meals for pickup or delivery.
Here is a list of some of them.
The businesses in this list have a primary focus of catering.
The list will be updated, so if your catering company would like to be considered, email information to carl.wilson@greensboro.com.
Exclamations Catering (4902 Bartlett St., Greensboro) offers weekly menus of family-styles meals with pickup or delivery Wednesday-Friday. Visit www.exlamationscatering.com or call 336-299-2600.
Maria's Gourmet Catering and Foods To-Go (2130 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro). Visit www.marialovesfood.com or call 336-379-8646.
Painted Plate Catering (3404 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro) offers delivery of weekly family meals. Visit www.paintedplate.com or call 336-230-2433.
Pepper Moon Catering (1068 Boulder Road, Greensboro) offers family-style meals and boxed lunches for pickup or delivery. Visit www.peppermooncatering.com or call 336-218-8858.
Real Kitchen and Market (136 W. Lexington Ave., High Point) offers meals for pickup or delivery. Visit www.realkandm.com or call 336-882-2299.
Reto's Kitchen (600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro) offers a weekly menu of to-go meals. Visit www.retoskitchen.com or call 336-274-0499.
Rudy's Cafe and Catering (7011 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro) offers family to-go meals for curbside pickup at Rudy's, Spring Garden Bakery (1932 Spring Garden St., Greensboro) or Koolies Coffee and Creamery (336-644-7141). Visit www.rudyscafeandcatering.com or call 336-665-0007.
1618 On Location offers a weekly menu of meals for delivery. Visit www.1618onlocation.com or call 336-235-0898.
A Worthy Taste offers delivery of weekly menu items. Visit www.facebook.com/Aworthytaste/ or call 336-601-3407.
